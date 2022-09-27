Priest: Biden and Pelosi make a 'mockery' of the Blessed Sacrament by receiving Communion

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Fr. Donald Calloway offers his take on the Belgian bishops' plan to bless same-sex 'couples,' the German Synodal Way's defiance of perennial teaching on homosexuality and abortion, and the formal correction of Pope Francis' statement on Holy Communion.
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