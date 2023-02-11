KOYUNBABA MOSSO MOVEMENT, NOEL SCHWENK, SOLO GUITAR

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Carlo Domeniconi's Composition Koyunbaba, 2nd Movement. You can support my work by purchasing one of my recordings here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com The sheet music for Domeniconi's Turkish composition is available here: https://www.stringsbymail.com/domeniconi-koyunbaba-for-solo-guitar-1865.html