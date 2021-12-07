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The Best Explanation to Covid and Vaccines, The Bigger Plan - Dr Shankara Chetty
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756 views • December 07, 2021
Dr Shankara Chetty is a Rural Doctor from South Africa, treated 5000+ Covid-19 patients without a single hospitalisation or death...
He is sharing his observations on the virus and the 'vaccines'.
(The visual quality is poor but it's the message that is essential)
CREDIT Dr Shankara Chetty
drshankarachetty.com/
He is sharing his observations on the virus and the 'vaccines'.
(The visual quality is poor but it's the message that is essential)
CREDIT Dr Shankara Chetty
drshankarachetty.com/
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