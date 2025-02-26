BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump explains what Ukraine will be getting out of the deal
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
83 views • 2 months ago

Trump explains what Ukraine will be getting out of the deal.

Adding: 

 "The main issues" in the final version of the agreement with the US on subsoil resources "sound good," Zelensky said, now let's try to make sense of this word salad together:

"The main thing for me is that we are not debtors. The agreement does not include 500 billion debt, nor 350, nor 100. This would be unfair to us. There were no such agreements before, so there is nothing to talk about. It is important that this is new. If we are talking about the fund, this is also a resolved issue in this framework agreement, then I believe that there (Ukraine and the United States) are partners, and this fund is Ukrainian-American, and we not only manage it jointly, but also have rights"


🐻 We have a feeling that he doesn't want to pay anything but wants more money 

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
