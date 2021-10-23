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The devil is flexing on Christian churches because they will NOT stand against the devil's intrusion
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41 views • October 23, 2021
In this video, we give the reason(s) why the church is NOT standing against the devil when he comes sniffing around. Hopefully, those in the church who recognize that they need training and help will have a huge set of huevos sewn on by the Lord Jesus Christ personally so they can stand against the devil and make him run away from us in his high heels.
Here is another video that will give you insight into this problem:
Why The current church World has no spine or fight in them - http://getyouranswersonline.com/KQ1715.mp4
Here is another video that will give you insight into this problem:
Why The current church World has no spine or fight in them - http://getyouranswersonline.com/KQ1715.mp4
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