WAKE UP CALL ! MONIQUE BIZET

URGENT ! PROPHETIC WARNINGS OF GOD TO AMERICA-MONIQUE BIZET
Author: Monique Bizet
Monique Bizet was born in Venezuela, South America, and migrated with her family to the United States when she was very young. She received The Lord when she was a teenager. In 2014, the Lord started speaking to her through strong prophetic dreams and visions, which changed her life and propelled her to eagerly seek to walk with Him at a new level. She enjoys encouraging others with what the Lord teaches her. Her desire is for a massive harvest of souls to be brought into the Kingdom of Heaven and for disciples to be raised to develop a relationship with the Lord and spread the Good News of the Gospel to all the world. Visit her website at Back to Your First Love. She also has her own YouTube channel.
