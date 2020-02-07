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James Woods sprung from 'Twitter jail,' gets instantly political
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20 views • February 07, 2020
Joe Kovacs By Joe Kovacs
Published February 6, 2020 at 11:14pm
After being held captive in "Twitter jail" for nearly a year, essentially locked out of his own social-media account and precluded from posting any messages, actor James Woods triumphantly returned to the site Thursday night, and picked up immediately where he left off, firing fresh political barbs.
Source: https://www.wnd.com/2020/02/james-woods-sprung-twitter-jail-gets-instantly-political/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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Published February 6, 2020 at 11:14pm
After being held captive in "Twitter jail" for nearly a year, essentially locked out of his own social-media account and precluded from posting any messages, actor James Woods triumphantly returned to the site Thursday night, and picked up immediately where he left off, firing fresh political barbs.
Source: https://www.wnd.com/2020/02/james-woods-sprung-twitter-jail-gets-instantly-political/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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