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REALITY JOLT: EP3 Security & home defense in a world collapse
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66 views • August 04, 2021
Supply chains to your grocery store have ceased. It's been a week. What measures do you need to take to fight off home invaders attempting to steal your food and supplies? Desperate times require desperate measures. When there's no electricity, your alarm and camera monitors are useless.
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