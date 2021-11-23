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Silent War Ep. 6132: Military Sabotage, Child Pimp Ghislaine, Armies Round Up UnVaxxed!!!
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303 views • November 23, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Ghislaine Maxwell Child Sexual Abuse Case Opens with Little Attention from the Media.
Which Categories Have Been Hit Hardest by US Inflation.
Texas AG Accuses Biden Regime of Aiding and Abetting Criminal Border Crisis As Large Migrant Caravan Approaches.
A metallurgist has admitted to 30 years of falsifying records of strength testing of steel for U.S. Navy submarines. Q warned us of this years ago.
Navy Shipbuilder Backpedals On Vaccine Mandate After Flood Of Employees Threaten To Quit.
Australian Army Begins Transferring COVID-Positive Cases, Contacts To Quarantine Camps.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn Warns that most Germans will be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from COVID in just a few months. As the German Leader Merkel told officials from her Christian Democratic Party on Monday that the situation is "highly dramatic".
NIH Director Demands COVID 'Conspiracists' Be "Brought To Justice".
UK Health Security Agency Releases Data Shows Most COVID-19 Deaths in England are Fully Vaccinated.
UK Study Stuns Medical Community: Vaccinated People 60 and Younger Are Twice As Likely to Die as Unvaccinated People.
CDC and Big Pharma Data Confirm that More Children will Die from COVID Vaccine than from the COVID Virus.
The most pristigious cardiology journal reports mRNA COVID-19 vaccines "dramatically increase endothelial inflammatory markers and Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) risk" as measured by the PULS cardiac test.
Thousands of New Yorkers Flood the Streets to March for Freedom As WORLDWIDE RESISTANCE Against Covid Tyranny Continues to Grow.
All of this, and more.
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Ghislaine Maxwell Child Sexual Abuse Case Opens with Little Attention from the Media.
Which Categories Have Been Hit Hardest by US Inflation.
Texas AG Accuses Biden Regime of Aiding and Abetting Criminal Border Crisis As Large Migrant Caravan Approaches.
A metallurgist has admitted to 30 years of falsifying records of strength testing of steel for U.S. Navy submarines. Q warned us of this years ago.
Navy Shipbuilder Backpedals On Vaccine Mandate After Flood Of Employees Threaten To Quit.
Australian Army Begins Transferring COVID-Positive Cases, Contacts To Quarantine Camps.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn Warns that most Germans will be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from COVID in just a few months. As the German Leader Merkel told officials from her Christian Democratic Party on Monday that the situation is "highly dramatic".
NIH Director Demands COVID 'Conspiracists' Be "Brought To Justice".
UK Health Security Agency Releases Data Shows Most COVID-19 Deaths in England are Fully Vaccinated.
UK Study Stuns Medical Community: Vaccinated People 60 and Younger Are Twice As Likely to Die as Unvaccinated People.
CDC and Big Pharma Data Confirm that More Children will Die from COVID Vaccine than from the COVID Virus.
The most pristigious cardiology journal reports mRNA COVID-19 vaccines "dramatically increase endothelial inflammatory markers and Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) risk" as measured by the PULS cardiac test.
Thousands of New Yorkers Flood the Streets to March for Freedom As WORLDWIDE RESISTANCE Against Covid Tyranny Continues to Grow.
All of this, and more.
The ONLY way to get exclusive early access to the Red Pill Living VIP Black Friday SUPER Sale is to Go To >>> http://vip.redpillliving.com
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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