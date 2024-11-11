President-Elect Trump, the War in Ukraine, & Continuity of Agenda

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for Sunday November 9, 2024…

- The Western media is citing the recent US presidential election as a turning point for the Ukraine conflict, with Kiev facing abandonment and defeat despite both having already long-since materialized;

- Various proposals are being discussed regarding the freezing or ending of the conflict, proposals that were being developed independently of US elections;

- Meanwhile, Western reports indicate Russian military power continuing to grow while Ukrainian arms, ammunition, and trained manpower continue to dwindle as Ukraine’s loss of territory accelerates;

- While many see President-elect Donald Trump as seeking to undo harmful US foreign policy enacted by the previous administration, in his previous term he himself helped advance the US proxy war with Russia by both arming Ukraine and withdrawing from arms control treaties allowing the US to station more dangerous long-range weapons in Europe pointed at Russia;

- The incoming Trump administration, like those before it, view Ukraine, Israel, and “Taiwan” as US allies and are simply reprioritizing the flow of US resources to the latter two as Ukraine’s irreversible defeat unfolds;

- US political candidates incapable of openly and clearly identifying US foreign policy as aggressive, illegal, unacceptable, and at the center of the many global conflicts it has created including in Ukraine, the Middle East, amd the Asia-Pacific region, are simply selling American voters “hope” with no real intention of changing anything;

