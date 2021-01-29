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Fly up to Edelweiss
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250 views • January 29, 2021
A short drone flight from Zermatt (1608 m.a.s.l.) showing the hiking path of the approximate 45 min. hike up to the Restaurant / Mountain Lodge Edelweiss (1961 m.a.s.l.) built in the year 1898 , ending with the stunning few to the Village. Open only in summer, come and visit us!
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