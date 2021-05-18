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Episode 20 Drip Drip Flood with SOUND!
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41 views • May 18, 2021
In this episode (NOW WITH AUDIO!) I talk about current events dealing with the audits, the plandemic and make the observation that a flood is coming! God wins!
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You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
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Telegram
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Rumble Channel:
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