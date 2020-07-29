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EP 2038-6PM PREPARE FOR WAR: Major Cities Turned Into War Zones & It Will Not End In November
The Pete Santilli Show
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59 views • July 29, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW 
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EP 2038-6PM PREPARE FOR WAR: Major Cities Turned Into War Zones & It Will Not End In November

The civil unrest that we witnessed all across America this weekend was extremely alarming.  For a few weeks, it seemed like the chaos that erupted in the immediate aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd was subsiding, but in recent days there has been a dramatic resurgence.  Within the last 48 hours, there have been eruptions of violence in major cities such as Seattle, Portland, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Oakland, Louisville, Austin and Richmond.  At this point we have seen sustained protests and rioting for nearly two months straight, and it looks like the chaos isn’t going to disappear any time soon.  EP 2038-6PM PREPARE FOR WAR: Major Cities Turned Into War Zones & It Will Not End In November – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/Wau230r13WQ 

GUEST:  Erin Marie Olszewski has spent her life fighting for the freedom of everyday Americans. As a young woman, she joined the U.S. Army to fight overseas in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Returning home, she turned her focus, drive, and dedication to defending our most deeply-held values on American soil. Erin has spent years fighting for medical freedom. In 2020, Erin volunteered for the frontlines yet again as a traveling nurse assigned to New York's Elmhurst hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. What she found there horrified her and inspired a new focus to her advocacy. Erin's forthcoming book, The Undercover Epicenter Nurse, will reveal how gross negligence, insurance fraud, medical malpractice, and good old-fashioned greed are killing everyday Americans at Elmhurst and beyond. Her new fight is a fight for a return to ethics, transparency, and respect for the truth--values sorely needed in the medical field today, and in our country at large. https://www.facebook.com/erinmarie05



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