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Dr. Noack Affirms German Scientists Findings
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52 views • December 02, 2021
1st four clips (September 2021) from the German scientists discussing their detective-work on the vaccines; in the order as they appear on the original video.
The last clip (5th, November 2021) is Dr. Noack explaining what these sharp-edged objects are.
5th video is Noack's discovery.
1. 1:41 J&J droplet: jagged edged sharp objects (inflamatory reactions to things in the vaccine), triangular objects move.
2. 1:10 When warmed up, the Pfizer droplet becomes very active under microscope. Astra Zeneca does not have movement.
3. 1:05 When dried out, unknown white dots appear with triangular airplane shaped structures.
4. 9:18 Dr. Hubmer-Mogg's Pfizer study 'pointed/sharp objects, sim cards, etc'. Astra Zeneca chain-like structures found in droplet.
5. 5:29 Dr. Noack's video: the reason he was killed or placed in prison.
This 2-hour 42-minute video can be watched here:
German Scientists Show Magnified Images Of Massive Vaccine Damage and Unnatural Contaminants In Vaccines
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=615b4185a19a2d2bdc0d3da3
The last clip (5th, November 2021) is Dr. Noack explaining what these sharp-edged objects are.
5th video is Noack's discovery.
1. 1:41 J&J droplet: jagged edged sharp objects (inflamatory reactions to things in the vaccine), triangular objects move.
2. 1:10 When warmed up, the Pfizer droplet becomes very active under microscope. Astra Zeneca does not have movement.
3. 1:05 When dried out, unknown white dots appear with triangular airplane shaped structures.
4. 9:18 Dr. Hubmer-Mogg's Pfizer study 'pointed/sharp objects, sim cards, etc'. Astra Zeneca chain-like structures found in droplet.
5. 5:29 Dr. Noack's video: the reason he was killed or placed in prison.
This 2-hour 42-minute video can be watched here:
German Scientists Show Magnified Images Of Massive Vaccine Damage and Unnatural Contaminants In Vaccines
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=615b4185a19a2d2bdc0d3da3
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