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Ska Brewing Modus Mandarina IPA 3.5/5
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0 view • September 23, 2021
Today #drinkalongwithbeerandgear selection is from Ska Brewing out of Durango Colorado. We've had some of their other brews here on the channel and I figured they might be more accessible to you folks for the drink along.
Modus Mandarina runs 6.8 for the ABVs, the IBUs are 65 and the BME/SRM is 45.
On the nose she is piney, not picking up much of the citrus but she has an odd perfumey note on the end. Initial hit is thin and bitter, oily but not brutal to the palate. Medium fast thru the middle with the flavor profile centered around the mid mouth. Oddly she cleans up on the back, the oily residue is still clinging but the rest of the profile is gone. Weird.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a brewski w Pima, Sancho and I.
Be the Big 3 friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Modus Mandarina runs 6.8 for the ABVs, the IBUs are 65 and the BME/SRM is 45.
On the nose she is piney, not picking up much of the citrus but she has an odd perfumey note on the end. Initial hit is thin and bitter, oily but not brutal to the palate. Medium fast thru the middle with the flavor profile centered around the mid mouth. Oddly she cleans up on the back, the oily residue is still clinging but the rest of the profile is gone. Weird.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a brewski w Pima, Sancho and I.
Be the Big 3 friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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