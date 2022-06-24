Supreme Court Addresses Gun Laws While The Elites Come After Our 2nd Amendment

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The elite deep state cabal is coming after our guns. Are we the people going to wake up in mass to stand up and make it known we’re not going to put up with this tyranny to save America?
To many very successful entrepreneurs I know are only focused on making more money and not standing up by speaking out to their tribes they have influence on to wake people up to get involved. The Clock is ticking and we’re running out of time. Sept 3rd they can destroy the vote from 2020 to a fraudulent election. Are we going to allow that to happen?
GET IN THE FIGHT!!
CONNECT WITH STEVE
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Links of topics covered:
Follow Scotus rulings here: Scotusblog.com
Incredible Site with TONS of information dug up by Jason Q - https://3018.gitlab.io/plain-html/
Scotus June 23rd ruling on Guns - https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/supreme-court-says-second-amendment-guarantees-right-carry-guns-public-rcna17721
News on Uvalde Shooting: https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/28431
Dollar Store Shooting: https://twitter.com/whitlockjason/status/1539378382672117768?s=21&t=nnhZSpWh8eSfaZDIqVFMiQ
Trains with Coal going off the rails: https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/28360
Phizer Docs were to be held for 75 years: https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry/9453
John Curtis Utah Rep Exposed: https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/28371
Only the right gets prosecuted and targeted: https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/28424
David Rodriguez and Alfredo Luna:https://rumble.com/v189go7-david-nino-rodriguez-61222-alfredo-alpha-warrior-luna-man-on-target.html
David Rodriguez and Kerry Cassidy: https://rumble.com/v159htt-kerry-and-david.html
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Struggling with Sleep? The Chili Pad Changed my Life - https://bit.ly/3iM72Hw
Control the temperature of your side of the bed and your spouse can control her side.