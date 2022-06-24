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Supreme Court Addresses Gun Laws While The Elites Come After Our 2nd Amendment
TruthTalkWithSteve
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33 views • June 24, 2022

The elite deep state cabal is coming after our guns. Are we the people going to wake up in mass to stand up and make it known we’re not going to put up with this tyranny to save America? 

To many very successful entrepreneurs I know are only focused on making more money and not standing up by speaking out to their tribes they have influence on to wake people up to get involved. The Clock is ticking and we’re running out of time. Sept 3rd they can destroy the vote from 2020 to a fraudulent election. Are we going to allow that to happen?

GET IN THE FIGHT!!


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Links of topics covered:
Follow Scotus rulings here: Scotusblog.com

Incredible Site with TONS of information dug up by Jason Q - https://3018.gitlab.io/plain-html/

Scotus June 23rd ruling on Guns - https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/supreme-court-says-second-amendment-guarantees-right-carry-guns-public-rcna17721

News on Uvalde Shooting: https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/28431

Dollar Store Shooting: https://twitter.com/whitlockjason/status/1539378382672117768?s=21&t=nnhZSpWh8eSfaZDIqVFMiQ

Trains with Coal going off the rails: https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/28360

Phizer Docs were to be held for 75 years: https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry/9453

John Curtis Utah Rep Exposed: https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/28371

Only the right gets prosecuted and targeted: https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/28424

David Rodriguez and Alfredo Luna:https://rumble.com/v189go7-david-nino-rodriguez-61222-alfredo-alpha-warrior-luna-man-on-target.html


David Rodriguez and Kerry Cassidy: https://rumble.com/v159htt-kerry-and-david.html


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