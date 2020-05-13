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When It Sounds Too Good To Be True - It's A Nightmare
Think About It
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657 views • May 13, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he was going to tell senators, in his hearing on the coronavirus that, basically:  If America doesn’t listen to me, people will die…

PERSONAL MESSAGE I WANT ALL MY DONOR BOX SUPPORTERS TO WATCH: THANK YOU MY SUPPORTERS
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Would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior?...
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WHY I "DON'T" RECOMMEND THE NIV TRANSLATION:
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RECOMMENDED READING: Confusion in the Cosmos: Decoding the Deception BY Miguel Stephano
Book available here: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/confusion-in-the-cosmos

BOOK OF ENOCH ONLINE:
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BOOK OF ENOCH HARDCOPY I HAVE:
2ND EDITION Book of Enoch By Ronald K. Brown

FLAT EARTH CONFIRMED BY RETIRED POLISH ASTRONAUT:
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FLAT EARTH INFORMATION BOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/Testing-Globe-Investigation-Rob-Skiba/dp/1724119044/ref=sr_1_5?keywords=rob+skiba&qid=1571322405&sr=8-5

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