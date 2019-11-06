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Commercial and Military aircraft close flyby mid air and a plane that runs on magic i guess
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35 views • November 06, 2019
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Follow on twitter https://twitter.com/Fa11outS
See Live streams at dlive https://dlive.tv/FalloutShelter
email to [email protected]
Youtube channels
Fallout Shelter News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Kb7F_otlQE Live Streams Here
Fallout Shelter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbvQi2fBo24&t=47s No live stream here until Jan. 90 day ban for copyright strike from NPR for showing a genetically engineered mosquito story they ran on youtube.
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