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Why the 'right' continues to fail!
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10 views • April 01, 2021
Cause, baby, cause! We have spent the last 50 years reacting. We let the communist/liberals set the agenda, control the narrative, attack and defend, and we just react to whatever they are doing. One cannot win an argument by reacting to what another person says, you have to have your own original thoughts and your own method of critical thinking. If you believe that parroting a talking point makes you informed, great, go with God friend! But if you want to get down to the grit, need to go after the cause, not the effect.
Stop chasing shadows! Figure out what is making the shadows, and get to removing that!
Stop chasing shadows! Figure out what is making the shadows, and get to removing that!
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