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RENEWED WORLD 2 Cor. 5:16, 17 #081521
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30 views • August 18, 2021
Paul talks in kingdom come and kingdom coming language all the time. Here in these texts I show you how he talks in fulfilled eschatology language using past tense verbs regarding all that Jesus accomplished beginning at his death, burial, and historic resurrection. I illustrate that Jesus in his glorified body after resurrection was the same flesh but with a forgiveness of sin placed on him on our behalf and removed forever after he exits the grave and lives on earth another forty or so days.
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