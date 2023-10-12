Create New Account
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT - Joe Biden tells Iran to 'be careful' amid Israel-Hamas war
Published 17 hours ago

Reuters


Oct 12, 2023


US President Joe Biden warned Iran against getting involved in Israel's conflict with Hamas amid fears of a wider regional conflict. Read about it here: https://reut.rs/3RXxNf2


#Biden #JoeBiden #Israel #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinian #IsraelHamasWar #News #Reuters #newsfeed


