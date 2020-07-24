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COVID-19: A category 2 pandemic
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39 views • July 24, 2020
Del Bigtree, July 24, 2020
In 2007, a new ‘Pandemic Severity Index’ was released by HHS in coordination with CDC. Del breaks down where #Covid19 lands on this eye-opening Index.
The Highwire
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
In 2007, a new ‘Pandemic Severity Index’ was released by HHS in coordination with CDC. Del breaks down where #Covid19 lands on this eye-opening Index.
The Highwire
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
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