🚨🇮🇹 Former Health Minister of Italy needs a riot squad wherever he goes as people chase him down screaming "murderer..."
Should be the same for Bill Gates and every WEF slime linked to the PLANDEMIC... bring the rope or none of us will ever be free again...

Source @STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

