BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Slovak PM Robert Fico met with Volodymyr Zelensky today in Uzhgorod, near the Slovak–Ukrainian border
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1310 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

Slovak PM Robert Fico met with Volodymyr Zelensky today in Uzhgorod, near the Slovak–Ukrainian border.

Fico previously said he had an “important message” to deliver.

After:

Zelensky made it clear that he refused the Slovak Prime Minister Fico's request to stop strikes on Russian energy facilities supplying Slovakia with oil.

"Ukraine responds and will continue to respond to Russian strikes on our energy facilities. Simply enduring in the dark is not an option," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Fico.

Ukraine will not supply Slovakia with oil and gas coming from Russia, said Zelensky at a press conference after meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhgorod 

"Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Mr. Fico and I talked about energy. We are ready to supply gas and oil to Slovakia if it is not Russian gas and not Russian oil. That's the bottom line," Zelensky said.

🐻In 2024 Ukraine imported $499 million worth of gas and petroleum products from Slovakia. And 25% of all imported electricity. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy