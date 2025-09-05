Slovak PM Robert Fico met with Volodymyr Zelensky today in Uzhgorod, near the Slovak–Ukrainian border.

Fico previously said he had an “important message” to deliver.

After:

Zelensky made it clear that he refused the Slovak Prime Minister Fico's request to stop strikes on Russian energy facilities supplying Slovakia with oil.

"Ukraine responds and will continue to respond to Russian strikes on our energy facilities. Simply enduring in the dark is not an option," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Fico.

Ukraine will not supply Slovakia with oil and gas coming from Russia, said Zelensky at a press conference after meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhgorod

"Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Mr. Fico and I talked about energy. We are ready to supply gas and oil to Slovakia if it is not Russian gas and not Russian oil. That's the bottom line," Zelensky said.

🐻In 2024 Ukraine imported $499 million worth of gas and petroleum products from Slovakia. And 25% of all imported electricity.