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Sleepy Joe Nestles Into His ‘Dark Winter’
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91 views • January 21, 2022
Just when you think that we must have bottomed out, and we should be on our way back to something normal, President Joe Biden speaks. This has proven as consistent as his presidential approval ratings providing a negative slope. Biden said it would be a “dark winter” before he was ever president. And now he is proving that the dark winter is the slogan of his entire first year.
© FreedomProject 2022
© FreedomProject 2022
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