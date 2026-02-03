BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Betrayal From The North: Turkey * Israel * Gog & Magog * The Rapture
LastChristian
LastChristian
17 followers
62 views • 1 day ago

What if an ancient biblical prophecy is no longer ancient at all?

What if the names written thousands of years ago now point clearly to modern nations, and the timeline is shorter than most realize?

In this special presentation, we examine the prophecy of Gog and Magog through a strictly biblical lens, identifying the ancient nations named in Scripture and their present-day counterparts. The focus centers on Turkey’s evolving role in the region, Israel’s position in prophecy, and how shifting alliances may align with the events described in Ezekiel 38 and 39.

This program is a faith-based, informational analysis rooted in Scripture, history, and biblical geography. It does not predict dates or claim certainty on timing, but it does explore how current global developments may correspond with prophetic patterns outlined in the Bible. Special attention is given to the question many believers are asking today: whether the Rapture of the Church occurs immediately before or immediately after these events unfold.

This content is presented for biblical study, discussion, and spiritual reflection, encouraging viewers to remain watchful, grounded in Scripture, and discerning of the times.

You can watch this and other family-friendly, faith-based programs on Roku and Amazon Fire TV through the “Last Christian Media” app.

In addition to the full video, additional resources are available at https://www.lastchristian.net/.

Official merchandise, books, and ministry resources can be found at

https://www.lastchristian.net/store

If you would like to support this work and help keep biblical, family-friendly content available, visit

https://www.lastchristian.net/donate

This program is presented as biblical commentary and religious analysis. It is not political advocacy, financial advice, or a call to action regarding real-world conflict.

Keywords
current eventstrendingtruthbible prophecyend timeslast daystv showlivestreamgog and magogrokustreamingchristian tvchristian worldviewnews analysisscripture analysisprophecy explainedon demandamazon fire tv
