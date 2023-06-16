Create New Account
White Men Made Everything! (Stand-Up Comedy) | Nicholas De Santo
Published Yesterday |

It's high time we celebrated the contribution of white men to our civilized, modern world.

This is a new routine I am working on. This time I was in Leeds, northern England. The sound quality is not very good, so feel free to click for subtitles.

Thank you very much for your support. Let's make comedy great again!

https://ko-fi.com/angloitaliancomedy

