Glenn How can John Fetterman’s staff LIVE WITH THEMSELVES!
79 views
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Glenn Beck


Oct 26, 2022 It’s clear — to anybody with eyes — that John Fetterman currently does not have the ability to serve effectively as Pennsylvania’s next Senator, Glenn says. And the Democrat candidate’s debate with Dr. Oz last night proved it. In fact, Glenn says the debate was ‘DISGUSTING,’ because no one on Fetterman’s staff stopped it before he embarrassed himself on live television: ‘How can that staff live with themselves?’ In this clip, Glenn and Stu dissect the debate and what Pennsylvania voters SURELY must be thinking after it…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYXNnGTkEUI

current eventsdebatedemocratglenn beckpennsylvaniacandidatesenatordisgustingdr ozstujohn fetterman

