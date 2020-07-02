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The Questioned Necessity and Dangers of Wearing Facemasks
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35 views • July 02, 2020
A 2 Part video containing recordings from Dr. Vernon Coleman (Dr. Coleman Talks Facemasks).
It highlights the utter stupidity of advice by governments compelling the public to wear facemasks. There is absolutely no scientific evidence for this. The clueless and medically ignorant politicians are making up regulations based on inappropriate advice from 'experts', who in turn are simply the mouthpieces of the WHO.
Anyone who has been panicked into facemask wearing to protect them from COVID-19 should make a point of viewing this revealing video, if only for their own psychological and physiological safety.
More information at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
It highlights the utter stupidity of advice by governments compelling the public to wear facemasks. There is absolutely no scientific evidence for this. The clueless and medically ignorant politicians are making up regulations based on inappropriate advice from 'experts', who in turn are simply the mouthpieces of the WHO.
Anyone who has been panicked into facemask wearing to protect them from COVID-19 should make a point of viewing this revealing video, if only for their own psychological and physiological safety.
More information at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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