"Israel," Oh "Israel"

You ain't nothin' but a FRAUD

You killed your prophets, Israel

Then you killed the Son of GOD





You said, "Let his blood be upon us,"

And to make the matter worse

Upon your own little babies' heads

You laid this evil curse





["Israel's" a FRAUD]





"I lay down my life of myself,

"That I might take it again."

And in your place, O Israel

There died the Son of Man





But Jewry... O Jewry...

You just can't release your pride

You still refuse to bow the knee

Unto the CRUCIFIED





["Israel's" a FRAUD]





Now you've laid hold of Palestine

From the river to the sea

But GOD ALMIGHTY's gonna cut you down

And Palestine set free

["Israel's" a FRAUD]

["Israel's" a FRAUD]