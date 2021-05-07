COVID SHOT KILLING LARGE NUMBERS, WARNS TOP COVID DOC PETER MCCULLOUGH | THE NEW AMERICAN

27th April, 2021 - In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, the internationally renowned Dr. Peter McCullough--the doctor with the most citations in the National Library of Medicine on these topics--warned that the COVID shot was already causing thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of hospitalizations that have been recorded. And that's just the tip of the iceberg, he warned. In normal circumstances, 50 deaths reported to VAERS would result in a drug being taken off market immediately. In the case of the COVID shots, thousands have already been reported, and yet the mass vaccination programs continue to be pushed. Dr. McCullough, a professor of medicine who developed a globally acclaimed and highly successful COVID treatment protocol, also emphasized that there have been many unnecessary deaths as a result of policy decisions made at various levels of government.Help get this video out! Download here and re-post it!