"Backed by the clenched fists of the Iranian nation in the streets" - Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman Iran's Central Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters - on Waves 78 & 79 overnight

"Backed by the clenched fists of the Iranian nation in the streets."

Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman for Iran's Central Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters, today's operational update. Waves 78 and 79 of True Promise 4 claimed overnight.

"Dense columns of smoke and fire — and more than two million Zionists confined to shelters."

His claims the Pentagon and Israeli military intelligence are under orders to censor footage of Iran's effective strikes.