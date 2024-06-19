Brighteon Broadcast News, June 19, 2024 – RE-EDUCATION CAMPS being constructed across the country to detain AMERICANS

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare stream





- FEMA camps and government weaponization. (7:53)

- Whistleblower's allegations of child mutilation cover-up in a Texas hospital.

- Kansas AG sues #Pfizer over alleged fraud and #censorship collusion. (20:46)

- Holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for vaccine injuries and deaths. (25:58)

- Re-education camps for conservatives in the US. (30:49)

- USDA's alleged plans to exterminate cattle and farming communities as a food sabotage operation. (43:07)

- Mind control, fifth generation warfare, and technology manipulation. (56:33)

- Globalist agenda to control the population through technocracy. (1:07:59)

- Targeted individuals and mind control technology. (1:14:05)

- Manipulation of public opinion through media narratives and censorship. (1:22:37)

- 5G technology as a potential weapon system and the need for awareness and action to protect society. (1:38:34)

- AI, nanotechnology, and their potential dangers. (1:43:25)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/