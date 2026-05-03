Tim Dillion - 'They want to drive you insane' - This is all a DISTRACTION❗️

TIM DILLON: Government’s spent last week telling YOU there are underground ALIEN BASES

‘They could have disclosed this LONG TIME AGO’

‘They're actually trying to terrify you and drive you insane’

‘This is all a DISTRACTION… ’

Cynthia... those of us that have been keeping up for a while... knew there has been underground and underwater alien bases for decades now... and they have been here for a long time