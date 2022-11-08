Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ELECTION DAY, BEWARE
87 views
channel image
MAKEN SENSE
Published 20 days ago |
Shop now
I am having a feeling of dejavu, too many similarities to the 2016 and 2020 elections, media and the feckless administration are promoting this disinformation, way to hard, what am I talking about?


BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa

RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa


PODCASTS:


SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH

APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/maken-sense/id1645219652


BRIFGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk

Keywords
dominionballotselection dayelection stealdejavu 2020

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket