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Masturbation: How It is Destroying Your Brain and Life. (& What to Do About It!) by Dr. Trish Leigh
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395 views • November 22, 2021
Video by Dr. Trish Leigh for anyone struggling with Masterbation addiction
"If you have developed a consistent masturbation habit, it is likely destroying you, keeping you at mediocre levels of true full potential.." Quoted by Dr. Trish Leigh.
"If you have developed a consistent masturbation habit, it is likely destroying you, keeping you at mediocre levels of true full potential.." Quoted by Dr. Trish Leigh.
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