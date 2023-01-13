Create New Account
He Helped A Crying Tiger. What The Tiger Did Next Left Him Very Shocked!
Tigers are usually perceived as aggressive, dangerous and unforgiving. However, the tiny cub that Atwood found in the forest couldn’t hurt anybody because it was badly injured. When he became healthy again, Atwood raised it like a pet and named it Gorr. Unfortunately he knew he couldn’t keep it with him forever, and sent it away without a proper goodbye. He thought the tiger had long forgotten him, but when he met it again after setting it free, years later, its reaction towards his old friend shocked him to his very core.


