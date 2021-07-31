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Κορονοϊος Θα σου πάρουμε το μωρό με το εστί θέλω
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61 views • July 31, 2021
Δείτε τι ζει μια γυναίκα που πρόκειται να γεννήσει από στιγμή σε στιγμή. Δεν είναι δικό της της λέει η νοσοκόμα διότι είναι ασθενής!!!!!
Ήταν κακιά η Χούντα;;;;
Ας φάμε Δημοκρατία τώρα!!!
Ήταν κακιά η Χούντα;;;;
Ας φάμε Δημοκρατία τώρα!!!
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