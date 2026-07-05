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Against this backdrop, it is also worth noting the incident in the Baltic Sea that occurred in early July of this year. So, a group of German Coast Guard ships decided to attack and seize the oil tanker 'Kira K', which was sailing under the flag of Panama. It is noteworthy that this oil tanker is on the sanctions list of the EU, Britain, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand. According to the West, the oil tanker 'Kira K' is one of the ships of Russia's shadow fleet and helps Moscow finance the war against Ukraine. In this regard, armed ships of the German Coast Guard decided to detain the oil tanker 'Kira K' and confiscate the Russian oil on board. However, unfortunately for Berlin, detaining this vessel proved an insurmountable challenge. ......................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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