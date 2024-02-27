Ἀρχιμανδρίτης Φώτιος Ἰωακείμ: Ἡ μετάνοια στὴ ζωὴ τοῦ πιστοῦ χριστιανοῦ (25.02.2024)

Ὁμιλία Πρωτοσύγκελου Ἱ. Μ. Μόρφου Ἀρχιμανδρίτου κ. Φωτίου Ἰωακεὶμ μὲ θέμα «Ἡ μετάνοια στὴ ζωὴ τοῦ πιστοῦ χριστιανοῦ», ποὺ πραγματοποιήθηκε στὸν ἱερὸ ναὸ Ἁγίας Παρασκευῆς στὴ Γεροσκήπου στὶς 25 Φεβρουαρίου 2024.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.