Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 54





#10 - Exposed: Secret Government Plot to Deploy Aerosolized ‘Vaccines’ Using Drones





#9 - Former CIA Officer Warns: 1,000 Al-Qaeda Fighters in U.S. for Next Homeland Attack





#8 - Homeowner Ends Up in Jail After Calling Police to Evict Squatter From Her Own Home





#7 - Mosquitoes inject human test subjects with parasite in study at Bill Gates-linked center





#6 - CIA Whistleblower Reveals Biden Admin Covered Up Attacks on Officers Injured by Direct Energy Weapons









#5 - House Uncovers FBI Coverup in January 6 Pipe Bomber Investigation





#4 - Medical Freedom Attorney Drops Measles Vaccine Bombshell





#3 - Joe Rogan podcast exposes the “miraculous” benefits of a natural compound banned by the US government.





#2 - New Study Finds COVID-19 'Vaccination' Doubles Risk of Post-COVID Death





#1 - Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger’s “manifesto” claims the U.S. faces a “checkmate” scenario from drone capabilities.





- - - - - -





BONUS #1 - Natural Compounds that Target and Disrupt Bird Flu Infection





BONUS #2 - Biden Quietly Bans Most Gas-Powered Tankless Water Heaters





BONUS #3 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use





BONUS #4 - HORROR: Georgia Judge Kills Himself Inside in His Own Courtroom





BONUS #5 - Jordan Peterson: ‘This is the Worst Scandal I’ve Ever Heard Of'





- - - - - -





