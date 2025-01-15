© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 54
#10 - Exposed: Secret Government Plot to Deploy Aerosolized ‘Vaccines’ Using Drones
#9 - Former CIA Officer Warns: 1,000 Al-Qaeda Fighters in U.S. for Next Homeland Attack
#8 - Homeowner Ends Up in Jail After Calling Police to Evict Squatter From Her Own Home
#7 - Mosquitoes inject human test subjects with parasite in study at Bill Gates-linked center
#6 - CIA Whistleblower Reveals Biden Admin Covered Up Attacks on Officers Injured by Direct Energy Weapons
#5 - House Uncovers FBI Coverup in January 6 Pipe Bomber Investigation
#4 - Medical Freedom Attorney Drops Measles Vaccine Bombshell
#3 - Joe Rogan podcast exposes the “miraculous” benefits of a natural compound banned by the US government.
#2 - New Study Finds COVID-19 'Vaccination' Doubles Risk of Post-COVID Death
#1 - Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger’s “manifesto” claims the U.S. faces a “checkmate” scenario from drone capabilities.
- - - - - -
BONUS #1 - Natural Compounds that Target and Disrupt Bird Flu Infection
BONUS #2 - Biden Quietly Bans Most Gas-Powered Tankless Water Heaters
BONUS #3 - Donald Trump’s COVID ‘Game-Changer’ Finds Surprising New Use
BONUS #4 - HORROR: Georgia Judge Kills Himself Inside in His Own Courtroom
BONUS #5 - Jordan Peterson: ‘This is the Worst Scandal I’ve Ever Heard Of'
- - - - - -
SUPPORT THE SHOW THROUGH OUR SPONSORS:
Good Ranchers: https://goodranchers.com/VNN
Home Title Lock: https://hometitlelock.com/VNN
My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/Prepare-With-VNN
The Wellness Company: https://twc.health/blackout