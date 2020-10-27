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#16 Banning Ghost Guns - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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15 views • October 27, 2020
#16) Banning “ghost guns” nationwide – It is currently legal for U.S. citizens to manufacture their own rifles and pistols for their personal use. These homemade guns are called “ghost guns” because they have no serial numbers. They are one of the last defenses against the tyranny of the gun control mandates of an authoritarian government, because “ghost guns” cannot be tracked and don’t exist on any government paperwork. Expect Biden and Harris to immediately ban ghost guns nationwide, further intruding into the rights described by the Second Amendment. People who currently own ghost guns will be criminalized and told to turn them in or face prosecutions. (Hint: I’m not turning mine in. I’m making more…) Visit GhostGunner.net to purchase a Ghost Gunner machine that allows you to make your own AR-15s at home.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#ghostgun #gunconfiscation #secondamendment #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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