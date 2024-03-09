COVID VAX BRAIN DISEASE! - Doctors Warn Of Prions Among The Injected! - Gov BANS Anti-Vax Activism

World Alternative Media, WAM





March 8, 2024





Josh Sigurdson reports on the studies done by several doctors regarding the deadly covid injections that show the shots cause prions disease.

A UK neuroscientist Dr. Kevin McCairn has exposed the fact that the deadly mRNA injections are leading to a massive increase in brain wasting prions disease. Several other major doctors are warning of the same. McCairn has been warning of mRNA's connection to prions since 2013, yet few have listened until recently.

The injections continue to be exposed for their part in excess deaths, heart problems, cancer, strokes among countless other illnesses across the board. It's truly incredible how many people are still running out to get them. In fact, the 10th booster shot has now been recommended for people. Imagine being so incredibly stupid as to get a 10th shot. How are these people still alive?

Meanwhile, as more studies come out against injections, the French government is banning criticism of mRNA injections in a newly revised bill.

If people don't see where this is going at this point, can we even help them?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4hgvhb-covid-vax-brain-disease-doctors-warn-of-prions-among-the-injected-gov-bans-.html