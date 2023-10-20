In this video from 2019, Vladimir Zhirinovsky predicts that the world will forget all about Ukraine when WWIII starts in the Middle East.
Zhirnovsky, who passed away not long ago, was often known for his fiery rhetoric and controversial statements, but he has successfully predicted many geopolitical events, many of which have occured since his passing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.