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Biomagnetism Seminar [Jennifer's Life Changing Experience with Biomagnetism]
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30 views • November 23, 2020
After 10 Years of healing herself with magnets, Jennifer decides to change her life joining Dr. Garcia to become a Biomagnetism Therapist.
For more information about Biomagnetism and Beyond Seminar by Luis F. García, MD, please visit us at www.usbiomag.com
Office Address: 138 Riverbend Drive, North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Phone: 732-983-8616
Mail: [email protected]
Download our iOS app: https://apple.co/2N8e6i6
Download our Android app: http://bit.ly/2NlXgN9
For more information about Biomagnetism and Beyond Seminar by Luis F. García, MD, please visit us at www.usbiomag.com
Office Address: 138 Riverbend Drive, North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Phone: 732-983-8616
Mail: [email protected]
Download our iOS app: https://apple.co/2N8e6i6
Download our Android app: http://bit.ly/2NlXgN9
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