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Dropping Covid Vaccination Rates
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263 views • May 19, 2021
Many mainstream media outlets have been reporting on the dropping vaccination rates across the US, with unused vaccines piling up across the country. They, of course, blame Republicans, and specifically Trump for this "vaccine hesitancy", as it does appear that the red states have lower vaccination rates overall.
But could it be that once those in care homes and hospitals were vaccinated and the Covid True Believers who were chomping at the bit to get their shots were dealt with, there simply aren't that many people anxious to get this experimental medical procedure? Could it be that those still able to think, even if not directly opposed to the shot, are thinking it more prudent to wait this one out? Could it be that, despite the constant media push, trust in the authorities and their solutions is actually dropping?
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we tease out the implications of this recent drop in Covid vaccine uptake.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
But could it be that once those in care homes and hospitals were vaccinated and the Covid True Believers who were chomping at the bit to get their shots were dealt with, there simply aren't that many people anxious to get this experimental medical procedure? Could it be that those still able to think, even if not directly opposed to the shot, are thinking it more prudent to wait this one out? Could it be that, despite the constant media push, trust in the authorities and their solutions is actually dropping?
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we tease out the implications of this recent drop in Covid vaccine uptake.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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