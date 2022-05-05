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Leviticus 14:45 – Do We Need to Follow the Torah Today?
WhenGodSaysGo, DontTurnBack
WhenGodSaysGo, DontTurnBack
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Leviticus 14:45 – Do We Need to Follow the Torah Today?

Enjoy these short videos about what Jesus REALLY taught!

Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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