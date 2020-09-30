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Tucker Carlson Sep 30, 2020
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56 views • October 01, 2020
Tucker discusses the debate with Victor Davis Hanson of The Hoover Institution, also Peter Kirsanow, commissioner on Civil Rights, and Sean Davis of The Federalist. Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton also in tonight's news.
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