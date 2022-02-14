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Police deploy Sonic weapons against Women and Children at Parliament House! SHAME!
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153 views • February 14, 2022
Scott Morrison continues to commit crimes against the Australian people deploying Sonic low frequency weapons against peaceful protesters! Shame on you SCOMO!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXs9s45dQXM
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXs9s45dQXM
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