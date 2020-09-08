EXCLUSIVE: Covid Vaccine Patent Warned of "Deliberate Coronavirus Release" 9 Month's Before COVID-19

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Newly unearthed documents from Moderna Pharmaceuticals Covid patent application include a claim of concern about a "deliberate release of SARS coronavirus" 9 months before the official emergence of Covid-19. In addition, it turns out that Moderna may not have the legal right to even release its vaccine in the next few weeks because the company appears to be infringing on an exisiting patent for the core technology. Is this why Moderna's executives are selling their stock?
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